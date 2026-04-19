Veer Chotrani edged out by Masotti in Hamburg quarterfinal battle

Hamburg: Indian world No 47 Veer Chotrani went down to French fourth seed Baptiste Masotti in a five-game thriller in the men’s quarterfinals of the Hamburg Open, a PSA Bronze-level event, in Hamburg on Friday. Chotrani recovered twice to take the contest down to the wire before the French world No 19 clinched the decider for a 12-10, 9-11, 14-12, 9-11, 11-6 victory in 69 minutes.

Earlier, Chotrani pulled off a major upset by defeating the 8th seed and home favourite Kandra in straight games. The Indian dominated the match from start to finish, requiring just 30 minutes to secure an 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 victory and advance to the last-eight.

However, his compatriots, fifth seed Abhay Singh, seventh seed Ramit Tandon bowed out in the second round. Singh lost to Sam Todd (England) 9-11, 11-7, 4-11, 2-11, Tandon fell to Balazs Farkas (Hungary) 10-12, 11-4, 5-11, 9-11. IANS

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