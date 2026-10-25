ISL: NEUFC return to top with goalless draw against Odisha FC

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) moved to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table after playing out a goalless draw against Odisha FC in their third match of the season at Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Playing their first away match of the campaign, the Highlanders went into the contest on the back of two consecutive victories. However, Juan Pedro Benali’s side failed to find the breakthrough despite creating multiple opportunities in both halves.

NorthEast United started positively and looked determined to extend their winning run. The visitors created openings at crucial moments but lacked the finishing touch in front of goal. Odisha FC, meanwhile, put up a disciplined defensive performance to keep the Highlanders at bay.

The visitors had a golden opportunity to secure all three points when they were awarded a penalty at the closing stage of the match. However, Alaaeddine Ajaraie failed to convert from the spot, missing the chance to give NorthEast United the lead. Despite dropping points for the first time this season, the draw was enough for NorthEast United to climb to the top of the standings again with seven points from three matches. Odisha FC are at 8th place and they managed to earn two points only from their three outings.

In their next game on October 30, NEUFC will face Bengaluru FC in Guwahati.

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