ISSF Shooting World Cup: Palak and Mukesh win 10m air pistol gold with world record

NEW DELHI: Indian shooters Palak and Mukesh Nelavalli shattered the World Record on way to winning a gold at 10m air pistol mixed team competition at the ISSF World Cup for rifle and and pistol in Granada on Tuesday.

The Indian duo aggregated 487.7 to clinch the top prize, which is also a junior world record. While Palak hit 243.0 in the final, Mukesh scored 244.7.

The pair showcased strong form in the qualification round too, securing a spot in the medal match with a score of 581-17x. Palak and Mukesh were second in the qualifications, behind the Chinese duo that scored 586-23x.

China’s Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu bagged the silver medal with 484.8, while Hungary’s Veronika Major and Akos Karoly Nagy settled for bronze with a combined total of 414.9 in the final.

Palak, 18, first gained prominence by winning the 10m air pistol individual gold and team silver medals at the 2023 Asian Games. By setting an Asian Games record of 242.1 points, she also secured a 2024 Paris Olympic quota. Mukesh is another rising star in Indian pistol shooting, and is a junior world champion. IANS

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