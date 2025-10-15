ISSF World C'ship Shotgun 2025: Focus shifts to trap events as India renew medal hunt

New Delhi: After the conclusion of the skeet events, attention now turns to the trap competition, as the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Championship Shotgun 2025, enters its second phase in Athens, Greece.

Starting tomorrow (October 15), six Indian trap shooters - Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat, and Kirti Gupta in women's and Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Vivaan Kapoor, and Bhowneesh Mendiratta in men's trap, will take to the Malakasa Shooting Range in the Greek capital for the first 50 targets of the qualification round, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

The women's trap event promises a competitive line-up, led by defending World Champion Lin Yi-Chun of Chinese Taipei. The 80-athlete field also includes World No.1 Lada Denisova (AIN), World No.2 Silvana Stanco of Italy, World No.3 Alessandra Perilli of San Marino, and World No.4 Carey Jeana Garrison of the USA. Other leading names include Paris Olympic champion Adriana Ruano (Guatemala). Leading India's charge will be Asian Champion and World No.8 Neeru Dhanda, who has been in consistent form this season with a fourth-place finish at the Lonato World Cup and a top-six performance in the Buenos Aires Mixed Team event. She will be joined by Aashima Ahlawat, Asian Championship bronze medalist, and Kirti Gupta, who completes the Indian women's triad.

In the men's section, veteran Zoravar Singh Sandhu, currently ranked World No.12, will spearhead the Indian challenge alongside former Junior World Champion Vivaan Kapoor, and Bhowneesh Mendiratta, who claimed silver at the Asian Championship in Kazakhstan. (ANI).

