ISSF World Cup Final: India’s Sonam Maskar wins silver in women’s 10m air rifle event

NEW DELHI: India’s Sonam Maskar won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup final 2024 here on Tuesday. Sonam scored 252.9 in the final, while the Olympic champion Huang Yuting of China clinched gold with a new World Record of 254.5.

France’s Oceanne Muller took bronze with a score of 231.1. The other Indian in the final, Tilttoma Sen, finished sixth.

Yuting surpassed her compatriot Han Jiayu’s world record of 254 set in the 2023 ISSF World Cup in Baku.

Arjun Babuta finished on fifth place in the men’s 10m air rifle event after leading on top for most part of the medal round. Another Indian in the 10m air rifle final Divyansh Panwar also failed to secure a spot on the podium, finishing in a disappointing eighth place with 124.0 points.

Earlier, Babuta and Divyansh were placed second and fifth with 631.6 and 631.2 points, respectively, in the qualification to make the cut for the 8-man final. Agencies

