‘It was a really good match, learned a lot from Viktor Axelsen’, says Lakshya Sen

Paris: After failing to progress for the gold medal match in the Paris Olympics, Lakshya Sen termed it a good match against defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

"I got a good start then I was just trying to play the same game. I was trying to be very very passive in the second game after having a good lead. If I had attacked a bit more, I would have had my chances. After he got back into the game, it was difficult for me," Lakshya said after his match.

"It was a really good match, I've learned a lot from him. At times, we had trained together," he added.

Reflecting on his big lead in the second game before Axelsen unleashed his burst to take the match, Lakshya said, "I think both (sides) were pretty even. From the side I started, the shuttle was a little bit fast. Overall, I was in control in the second game. I was a bit nervous in the end. I've everything to play for tomorrow and be ready." IANS

