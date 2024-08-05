Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen To Fight For Bronze, India to Face Romania On Day 10

PARIS: Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic's quest for Olympic glory got fulfilled on Sunday as he clinched the Gold medal in the tennis men's singles event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Djokovic edged past Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in a thrilling men's singles final encounter played at the Roland-Garros on Sunday.

By doing so, the Serb has made history by completing his career Golden Slam at the quadrennial event.

