Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen To Fight For Bronze, India to Face Romania On Day 10

PARIS: Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic's quest for Olympic glory got fulfilled on Sunday as he clinched the Gold medal in the tennis men's singles event at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Djokovic edged past Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in a thrilling men's singles final encounter played at the Roland-Garros on Sunday.
By doing so, the Serb has made history by completing his career Golden Slam at the quadrennial event.
The Indian hockey team produced an incredible performance against Great Britain on Sunday to reach the semi-finals and inch closer to a medal.
Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh emerged as the hero as he made some crucial saves following his solid show in regulation time to help India enter the last four with a 4-2 shootout win.
Reflecting on the Indian hockey team's impressive victory, head coach Craig Fulton declared that Harmanpreet Singh's side had not just won a match, but the Men In Blue also made a statement of intent.
Hockey India filed an official appeal to challenge defender Amit Rohidas’ red card during the quarterfinal against Great Britain. As it stands, Rohidas remains suspended for the next match.
On the other hand, the Indian table tennis team will take on Romania in the women's round of 16 clash at the Summer Games.
India's dream of winning its first Olympic gold in badminton was crushed when ace shuttler Lakshya Sen was knocked out in the semi-finals by reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.
However, Lakshya still has a chance to secure a podium finish as he faces Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match on Day 10 of the Paris Games.
The track and field events will also start today. Kiran Pahal will be seen in action at the first round of the Women's 400m race while Avinash Sable will start-off his campaign in the first round of the Men's 3,000m Steeplechase.
Apart from athletics, the sailing event will also start today in the men's as well as women's category.