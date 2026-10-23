Iva Jovic, Elena Rybakina move in Ningbo Open

Ningbo: American teenager Iva Jovic made a strong start to her Ningbo Open debut as she defeated two-time Grand Slam finalist Jasmine Paolini in the round of 16 at the Centre Court here on Thursday. Jovic, seeded fourth, received a bye in the first round and recovered from 1-3 down in the first set to oust Paolini 6-4, 6-3 to march into the quarterfinals. She will face French Open semifinalist Diana Shnaider who beat Alexandra Eala 7-5 6-4. Moreover, top seed Elena Rybakina got walkover against Polina Kudermetova when she was leading 5-0. Katarzyna Kawa beat 5th seed Belinda Bencic 7-5 6-2 in Round of 16 match. Agencies

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