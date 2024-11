Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals

NEW DELHI: Holders Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea became the latest countries to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals but did not have to kick a ball to do so, as the penultimate round of qualifiers began on Wednesday.

The Ivorians, winners at the last finals which they hosted at the start of the year, are certain of finishing in the top two places in Group G after Sierra Leone was held to a 1-1 draw by Chad in Abidjan. The Ivorians sit on nine points from four matches, with Zambia second in the group on seven from four. Sierra Leone has five points with one game to play and Chad is eliminated.

Chad moved the clash to the Ivory Coast because it is one of 18 countries barred from hosting international matches because of the poor state of its stadia.

It went a goal behind to Abu-Diaby Dumbuya’s stunning 29th-minute effort but equalised with a Panenka-style penalty from defender Mahamat Thiam five minutes later.

A 1-0 win for Liberia over Togo in Monrovia in Group E eliminated both countries and guaranteed Equatorial Guinea progress to the tournament in Morocco, which is to be played from Dec. 21, 2025 to Jan. 18, 2026. The top two sides in each of the 12 qualifying groups advance to the finals.

Equatorial Guinea, who was a surprise package at the last finals, sits on seven points from its four matches, while Liberia who has four points from five games and Togo has two.

Even if Liberia finishes with the same points tally as Equatorial Guinea, who hosts group leaders Algeria on Thursday, it cannot overhaul them in the standings due to the head-to-head record between the two.

Equatorial Guinea beat Liberia home and away last month, but on Wednesday substitute Mohammed Sangare, who came through the ranks at Newcastle United but now plays his club football in Switzerland, tucked away an 83rd-minute penalty to ensure Liberia’s first win of the group. Agencies

Also Read: Ivory Coast Begins AFCON Title Defense with Late 2-0 Win Over Zambia, Morocco Cruises to 4-1 Victory Over Gabon

Also Watch: