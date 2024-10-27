Jack Draper Reaches in Vienna Open Final, Set to Face Karen Khachanov

Vienna: British number one Jack Draper reached the Erste Bank Open final by beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets here in Vienna on Saturday. He will face Karen Khachanov in the final tomorrow.

Seventh seed Draper, 22, broke sixth seed Musetti, also 22, five times in Austria to win 6-2, 6-4 and reach his first ATP 500 final.

Khachanov beat the second seed Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 in the second semifinal.

"I suppose it is my biggest final yet," Draper said.

"I have been in 250 finals, Grand Slam semis, obviously a bigger match than tomorrow, but at the same time to be in the final of a 500 after all the work I put in this year and the season I have had, I am incredibly grateful."

One difference between ATP 250 and ATP 500 titles is the amount of points a player earns for winning a tournament. Agencies

