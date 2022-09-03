Jadeja out of Asia Cup

DUBAI, Sep 2: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel as the replacement for senior left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE.



"Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon," said the BCCI in an official statement. IANS

