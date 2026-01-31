Jaipur Polo Team beat Chandna Polo 9.5–5 in Kognivera Cup

Jaipur: Continuing their strong momentum in the Kognivera Cup, Jaipur Polo Team registered a comprehensive 9.5-5 victory over Chandna Polo in a well-controlled encounter. Displaying attacking cohesion, disciplined structure and composure across all four chukkers, Jaipur asserted their dominance to record another assured win in the tournament. Jaipur made a steady start to the contest, edging the opening chukker 1.5–1 as both teams settled into rhythm. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led Jaipur’s early attacking efforts, while Chandna Polo responded through Alejo to keep the opening exchanges competitive. The second chukker saw Jaipur raise the tempo significantly and take firm control of proceedings. With fluid ball movement and sharp finishing, Jaipur stretched their lead to 5.5–2 at halftime. Bhawani Singh Kalvi and Lance Watson made important contributions during this phase, complementing HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh’s influence as Jaipur began to dictate the flow of the game. IANS

