Shubham Ranjane Set for T20I Debut as USA Announces Squad for 2026 T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Shubham Ranjane, who previously played for Mumbai in the Indian domestic cricket circuit, is in line for a T20I debut after being named in the 15-member squad of the United States of America (USA) for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting in Sri Lanka and India on February 7.

USA have been placed in Group A, where they will face Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands, and defending champions India. As part of their build-up to the World Cup, the USA has held an extended training camp in Sri Lanka to acclimatise to subcontinental conditions.

The sessions have centred on sharpening skills, improving game awareness and strengthening team cohesion. USA will start their campaign on against India in Mumbai on February 7. “Our training in Sri Lanka pushed this team to new heights. We hit every target and that’s a testament to the players’ dedication and hard work.

“The World Cup squad is strong, balanced, and ready to dominate in every department. We’ll make those final adjustments before heading to Mumbai, and we’re fully confident in our team’s potential,” said head coach Pubudu Dassanayake in an ICC statement on Friday.

Ten of the fifteen players played for USA in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, while Ranjane will be seeking to make his international debut in the shortest format after having played four ODIs for the side. Apart from him, Mohammad Mohsin and Shehan Jayasuriya will be seeking to make their international debut for USA. IANS

