James Milner Retires After Record-Breaking 24-Season Premier League Career

LONDON: Former England midfielder James Milner has announced his retirement from football at the age of 40 after a 24-year Premier League career.

Milner, who has spent the past three seasons at Brighton, began his career at boyhood club Leeds and went on to win three Premier League titles—two with Manchester City and one with Liverpool.

He also helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019.

Milner broke the record for the most Premier League appearances while playing for Brighton against Brentford in February, and ends his career with a total of 658.

“After 24 seasons in the Premier League, it feels like the right time to bring an end to my playing career,” Milner said in a statement on Instagram.

“From making my debut for Leeds, who I supported growing up, at the age of 16 and becoming the Premier League’s youngest scorer, I could never have dreamed of the journey I’ve been on.” Agencies

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