Jannik Sinner Defeats Michelsen to Secure Spot in Miami Open Quarterfinals

Miami: World No. 2 Jannik Sinner beat home hope Alex Michelsen 7-5, 7-6(4) to enter Miami Open quarterfinal, keeping his mission to complete the coveted ‘Sunshine Double’ on track.

The 24-year-old Italian is just the third man to reach the quarterfinals on his first five appearances at the Miami Open, joining Yannick Noah and Stefan Edberg.

Indian Wells champion Sinner rallied from 2-5 in the second set to complete a one-hour, 42-minute triumph and improve his tally of consecutive sets won at Masters 1000 events to a record-extending 28.

Earlier, Martin Landaluce has continued his dream run with another big win as the 20-year-old Spanish qualifier saved one match point in a dramatic 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 win over home favourite Sebastian Korda to reach the quarterfinal. The World No. 151, who trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy, became the lowest-ranked quarter-finalist at the event since World No. 185 Jim Grabb in 1994.

Meanwhile Frances Tiafoe entered his fifth ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final and his first since Cincinnati in 2024 after beating Terence Atmane 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 at the Miami Open.For the second straight match, Tiafoe, 28, pulled a Houdini. On Monday, he saved two match points in his three-set victory over defending champion Jakub Mensik, and on Tuesday he was down serving 0-40, 4-4 in the third set against Atmane before achieving the critical break of serve at 4-5. The victory set up a quarter-final showdown on home soil against Jannik Sinner for Tiafoe, who holds a 1-4 ATP Head-to-Head record against the Italian. Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev disposed of the Frenchman Quentin Halys with a victory after a pair of tiebreakers, 7-6(4), 7-6(1). Next up for Zverev is Francisco Cerundolo, who advanced to his fourth Miami quarter-final in five tries with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Ugo Humbert. (IANS)

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