Pulin Das U-14 Inter-District Cricket Tournament: Guwahati crush Chirang by 262 runs

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati registered a commanding 262-run victory over Chirang in the 3rd Pulin Das U-14 Inter-District Cricket Tournament at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground in Fulung on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, Guwahati posted a massive total of 320 for 9 in their allotted 40 overs, powered by a nice century from Jugal Kishore Kalita. He scored an explosive 155 off just 72 balls, smashing 12 sixes and 15 boundaries. Tanvir Islam added a valuable 47 runs to the total. For Chirang, Arpan Ray was the standout bowler, claiming 5 wickets for 47 runs.

In response, Chirang were bundled out for just 58 runs. Neerav Jain and Hriday Jyoti Kalita led the bowling attack for Guwahati, picking up four and three wickets respectively.

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