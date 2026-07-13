Jannik Sinner Defends Wimbledon Title with Win Over Alexander Zverev

LONDON: Top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy successfully defended his singles title at Wimbledon. After losing the first set, the Italian defeated the second seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3 6-4 in the final at the Centre Court on Sunday.

Zverev edged a thrilling opening set to take an early lead 7-6(7). The first set was a gripping contest, with both players dominating on serve and refusing to give an inch. Sinner held for 6-5 with an ace before Zverev responded in style to force a tie-break.

The tie-break delivered plenty of drama. Sinner earned the first set point at 7-6, but Zverev erased it with a booming ace. The German then produced a powerful smash to create his own opportunity before sealing the set with a blistering forehand winner.

After more than an hour of high-quality tennis, Zverev celebrated with a roar as he took a crucial early advantage, leaving world No. 1 Sinner needing a response in the second set.

Sinner showed great resilience to fight back, winning the second-set tie-break 7-2 after another closely contested set.

Sinner has taken control the third set and broke Zverev serve to win it 6-3. He again broke Zverev in the fourth set to seal the title. Agencies

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