Jannik Sinner eyes Melbourne return after injury setback, insists on taking no risks

NEW DELHI: World number two Jannik Sinner is targeting a return for next year's Australian Open after a knee injury kept him out since his Wimbledon triumph in July. The five-time Grand Slam champion insists he will follow medical advice without rushing his recovery, prioritising long-term fitness over an early comeback.

Former world number two Magnus Norman has joined Sinner's coaching team following the Italian's split with Darren Cahill after four years.

World number two Jannik Sinner is confident he will return in time for next year's Australian Open but will not rush his recovery from the knee injury that curtailed his season, the Italian said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since capturing the fifth Grand Slam title of his career at Wimbledon in July.

"The goal is to go to Australia; I hope to get there and perhaps play a few tournaments beforehand," Sinner told a press conference in Milan in his role as an Allianz Global Brand Ambassador.

"Right now, I need to follow the protocols without rushing things. I have a lot of faith in the process, and I'm working toward that objective.

"Initially, we had an impossible goal for my return in mind, so we took a different path. I'm a tennis player, not a doctor, so my only option is to trust them.

"I miss playing tennis. Right now, however, it is crucial that I take care of my body, because I want to keep playing for another 10 to 15 years." Agencies

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