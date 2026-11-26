Dubai : India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has moved up three places to share second place among Test bowlers in the latest ICC rankings, while Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal remain in the top 10 batters following the latest update. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have also made significant gains after their performances in the recent Test action.

Bumrah, who claimed five wickets in the first Test against New Zealand, is now joint-second with England’s Ollie Robinson. The Indian fast bowler is 25 rating points behind Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who continues to hold the top position.

There was movement among India’s batters as well, with Pant leading the way after his 128-run effort in the first Test against New Zealand.

He is placed sixth in the latest standings. Gill, who scored 98, occupies the seventh position, while Jaiswal is ninth with 85.

KL Rahul has gained four places to move to 25th, while Devdutt Padikkal has made one of the biggest advances among Indian batters, climbing 15 places to 39th after scoring 80.(IANS)

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