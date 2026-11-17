Dubai: Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chair for a second term, with the global governing body’s Board confirming the decision during its meetings in Bali.

Shah was unanimously elected ICC Chair in August 2024, becoming the youngest to hold the position at age 35. He marked the beginning of his tenure as ICC Chair on December 1, 2024.

Shah was the sole candidate after the then-ICC chairperson, Greg Barclay, chose not to seek a third term. He also became the fifth Indian to head the ICC after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar.

The reappointment provides continuity in leadership as cricket prepares for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, while pursuing wider global expansion, increased participation and commercial growth.

The ICC said Shah’s reappointment followed a proposal by the Board’s directors and reflected their confidence in his leadership at a significant stage in the sport’s development.

Cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympics is among the major priorities alongside strengthening the international game, expanding the women’s game, creating more opportunities for Associate Members and ensuring the sport’s long-term commercial sustainability. IANS

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