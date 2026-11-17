New Delhi: Barely two days after becoming the match-winner for India in a thrilling Men’s U19 Asia Cup final in Oman, teenaged fast bowling all-rounder Mohit Ulva has joined the Saurashtra senior men’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) announced the development through its Instagram account on Monday. “Mohit Ulva joins Team Saurashtra for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 league matches being played at Indore,” it said. IANS

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