Jos Buttler Enters England’s 200-ODI Club, Joins Eoin Morgan in Elite List

Birmingham: Jos Buttler added another landmark to his illustrious international career on Tuesday, becoming only the second England cricketer to feature in 200 One-Day Internationals when he took the field against India in the opening match of the three-game series at Edgbaston.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter joined former England captain Eoin Morgan (225 ODIs) in an exclusive club, reaching the milestone 14 years after making his ODI debut against Pakistan in Dubai in February 2012.

From an exciting young finisher to one of the architects of England’s white-ball transformation, Buttler has been at the heart of the team’s rise as a global force in limited-overs cricket. Across 171 innings, the 34-year-old has amassed 5,515 runs at an average of 39.11 and an exceptional strike rate of 115.20, registering 11 centuries and 29 half-centuries, with an unbeaten 162 as his highest score. IANS

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