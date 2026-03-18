Justin Langer and Tom Moody Present LSG Jerseys to Groundsmen Ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi: Ahead of the 19th IPL season starting on March 28, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer and Director of Cricket Tom Moody presented jerseys to the groundsmen at their home ground, the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday. LSG will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign at home on April 1 against the Delhi Capitals before heading to Hyderabad for the second fixture against the Sunrisers on April 5. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced only part of the schedule, in which LSG are slated to play a total of four games. The Rishabh Pant-led side will also face the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Edemn Gardens on April 9, before returning home to play the Gujarat Titans on April 12. IANS

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