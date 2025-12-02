Joshna Chinappa makes strong start in Indian Tour 4 event

Chennai: Experienced Joshna Chinappa began her campaign in the HCL Squash Indian Tour 4 event with a commanding 11-3, 11-7, 11-6 victory over compatriot Anika Dubey at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Monday.

The 39-year-old former world No. 10, who is part of the four-member Indian team for the upcoming SDAT World Cup in the southern metropolis, will meet the seventh-seeded Kiwi, Ella Jane Lash, next.

Velavan Senthilkumar and Anahat Singh, the reigning men’s and women’s National champions respectively, and top seeds, start on Tuesday after receiving first-round byes.

Among other top stars, Suraj Kumar Chand defeated Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar 11-4, 11-8, 11-4, while Matteo Carrouget (Fra) edged past Shamil Wakeel (SL) with a hard-fought 9-11,11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-8 win in the Round of 32 clash.

In the women's singles first round, Sanya Vats beat Katerina Tycova of Germany 5-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-5; while Rathika Suthanthira Seelan defeated Risa Sugimoto of Japan 11-5, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8 and Italy's Cristina Tartarone got the better of Shameena Riaz 11-5, 11-6, 11-4. IANS

