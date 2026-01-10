Joshua Kimmich Out for Bundesliga Return Against Wolfsburg

Munich: Bayern Munich vice-captain Joshua Kimmich is set to miss Sunday’s Bundesliga clash against Wolfsburg as Germany braces for icy conditions ahead of the league’s return from the winter break.

Vincent Kompany’s side resumes action at home with a nine-point lead at the top of the table, but Kimmich remains sidelined as he recovers from a recurring ankle issue that has troubled him since November.

“We don’t want to take any risks, he should make a complete recovery,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said this week. “I can’t say exactly when he will be fit: it won’t be a very long time, but it could be a few days. It’s a precaution so that he can be available for the whole second half of the season.” Agencies

Also Read: Arsenal’s Martinelli issues apology after Bradley injury scare