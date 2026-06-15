Juairiya Ferdous’ composed fifty powers Bangladesh past Netherlands in Women’s T20 World Cup opener

Birmingham: Bangladesh began their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note as opener Juairiya Ferdous struck a brilliant half-century to guide her side to a six-wicket victory over the Netherlands at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 139/8 in 20 overs (Babette de Leede 50, Heather Siegers 16; Marufa Akter 2-31, Ritu Moni 1-17) lost to Bangladesh 141/4 in 19.1 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 50, Sharmin Akhter 37; Caroline de Lange 2-27, Silver Siegers 1-24). Agencies

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