New Delhi : Spain’s 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Juan Mata has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning nearly two decades and featuring some of the biggest honours in club and international football. The former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder made the announcement on Wednesday through a video message recorded at Juventud Estadio in Oviedo, where he first began playing organised football at the age of 10. Mata, who represented clubs across Spain, England, Turkey, Japan and Australia, retires with an impressive collection of silverware, including the FIFA World Cup. (IANS).

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