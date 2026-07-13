Jude Bellingham’s Extra-Time Brace Sends England Past Norway into World Cup Semis

Miami: Jude Bellingham’s brilliant brace fired England into the FIFA World Cup semi-finals as Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame Norway by 2-1 after extra time here at Miami Stadium on Sunday.

England had to come from behind after Andreas Schjelderup’s cross-shot gave Norway, who were playing in their first World Cup quarter-final after last-16 runs in 1938 and 1998 and a group-stage exit at USA 1994, a 36th-minute lead.

Bellingham equalised in first-half added time and followed up with the winner three minutes into extra time, reacting quickest when Morgan Rogers’ shot was spilled by Orjan Nyland.

After a tentative start at Miami Stadium, Norway seized the initiative. Erling Haaland’s header straight at Jordan Pickford was a warning England didn’t heed, as Schjelderup swept a cross-shot in off the inside of the far post to give the Nordics a 36th-minute lead.

England weathered a wave of pressure before levelling in first-half stoppage time through Bellingham’s driving run and cool finish. Harry Kane had the ball in the net moments later, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Torbjorn Heggem thought he had restored Norway’s lead just before the hour mark, only for VAR to intervene and chalk off the effort for Haaland’s push on Elliot Anderson following a corner.

Tuchel’s men survived another scare Miamihen Kristoffer Ajer headed against the crossbar, while Djed Spence almost capitalised on Nyland’s hurried clearance as a tense contest went to extra time.

Bellingham delivered the winner, reacting quickest from close range after Nyland spilled substitute Morgan Rogers’ fierce strike to bring Norway’s memorable World Cup run to an end.

Bellingham and Kane are on six goals apiece at World Cup 2026. It is the first time two England players have scored at least five times at a single edition of the tournament. IANS

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