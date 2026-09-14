Junior Asia Cup: India Women Beat China to Clinch Third Straight Title, Book World Cup Spot

Moqi: India women successfully retained their Junior Asia Cup crown after edging hosts China 1-0 in the final here on Sunday.

Sanika Chandrakant Mane’s 17th-minute strike helped India retain the title and confirm a spot in the FIH Junior World Cup. The Indian women’s team lifted the AHF Junior Asia Cup trophy in the last two editions. The team has undergone a structured training programme under newly appointed coach Tim White, who assumed charge earlier this year, and successfully completed a hat trick of titles on Sunday.

Hockey India has announced cash rewards for the women’s team for their title-winning campaign at the Junior Asia Cup, awarding Rs 3 lakh to each player and Rs 1.5 lakh to each member of the support staff.

India remained unbeaten throughout its campaign. In the group stage, the team had defeated Korea, Malaysia and Japan apart from a goalless draw against China.

In the quarterfinals, it thrashed Pakistan 19-0 and followed it up with a 5-1 victory over Korea in the semifinals. Mane finished the tournament as the joint-top scorer along with Bangladesh’s Sharika Rimon. Both players had seven goals. Agencies

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