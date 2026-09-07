Junior Asia Cup: Indian men fight back for draw against Japan

MOQI: The Indian junior men's hockey team showed tremendous grit to rally and secure a 3-3 draw against Japan in their second Pool A match of the Junior Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Fresh from their emphatic 14-0 victory over Indonesia in their opening pool match, India took the lead in the fourth minute through a penalty stroke following a foul. Captain Anmol Ekka stepped up and calmly converted to put India 1-0 ahead.

India continued to build pressure and doubled their advantage in the 10th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Ashu Maurya.

Japan responded almost immediately, winning a penalty corner in the 11th minute. Ryushin Sasaki converted the opportunity to pull one goal back and make it 2-1.

The final quarter saw the intensity rise as Japan pressed for an equaliser. Japan won a penalty corner and, after a re-awarded penalty corner, captain Kazuki Nakanishi converted in the 48th minute to level the score at 2-2.

India will next face Korea on Tuesday in their third Pool A encounter. Agencies

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