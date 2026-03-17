Shubman Gill joins Gujarat Titans camp IPL 2026 season

Ahmedabad: Captain Shubman Gill on Monday joined the Gujarat Titans squad as the team prepares for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with their preparations in full swing with a pre-season camp at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Nathdwara.

With the schedule for the first phase of the season announced, the Gujarat Titans will begin their campaign with an away clash against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur in New Chandigarh on March 31. The Gill-led side will then return home to Ahmedabad to face the Rajasthan Royals on April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The team is also scheduled to feature in two more away fixtures against the Delhi Capitals on April 8 and against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 12.

Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent teams in the IPL, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign in 2022.

For the upcoming 2026 season, the Gujarat Titans have announced the appointment of former Australian great Matthew Hayden as their batting coach while picking former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as an Assistant Coach, thus further strengthening the franchise’s coaching setup. IANS

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