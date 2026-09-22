Torres and Marquinhos strike late as PSG edge Marseille in Ligue 1 thriller

PARIS: Spain World Cup final hero Ferran Torres continued his goal-scoring spree as Paris Saint Germain defeated Marseille 2-1 in the Ligue 1 on Sunday night.

Torres came off the bench to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia just before the hour mark and headed in a Desire Doue cross to give PSG the lead in the 66th minute at the Velodrome.

That brought the game to life, with England midfielder Angel Gomes scoring an excellent equaliser for Marseille on 72 minutes only for PSG captain Marquinhos to win the game for the visitor three minutes later.

Torres scored PSG’s winning goal in Brest last weekend and now has seven goals in six appearances in all competitions since joining the reigning European champion from Barcelona. He has only started three times. Agencies

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