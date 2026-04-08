Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic suffers latest injury setback

TURIN: Juventus’ Serbia attacker Dusan Vlahovic is set to be sidelined for three weeks due to a calf issue, having recently recovered from a groin injury.

Vlahovic, 26, had been out since December but returned to action in mid-March before suffering this latest setback during Monday’s 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa.

According to Italian media, Vlahovic will be out for at least three weeks. Agencies

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