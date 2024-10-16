Manchester United terminate Alex Ferguson’s ambassadorial contract

New Delhi: Manchester United new part-owners INEOS have ended a multi-million pound ambassadorial contract with Alex Ferguson as the club continued its cost-cutting programme. Ferguson, the most successful manager in the club’s history, had been retained as a global club ambassador following his exit as manager in 2013, which brought an end to a 26-year reign in which he won 38 trophies, which includes 13 EPL titles, two CL, five FA Cups and four League Cups and others. IANS

