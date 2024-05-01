Kamrup (Rural) Wushu team selection meet held in Bagan Jarapata Playground

A Correspondent

Boko: Kamrup (Rural) District Wushu Team selection for the upcoming State Championship held in Bagan Jarapata Playground, near Palashbari, on Friday.

Durgeswar Rabha, General Secretary of the Kamrup (R) Wushu Association, informed that a total of 25 Boys and Girls in the Sub-Junior, Junior, and Senior categories will take part in the Assam State Wushu Championship, which will be held this year in different places in Assam.

Rabha further said that 55 boys and girls from different parts of Kamrup District played in the Sub-Junior, Junior, and Senior categories for the Inter-District game.

“The district selection was conducted by National Judges Ratul Saikia, Rakseng Marak, Gopi Singh Lama and observer of the game Sikha Rani Das,” added Durgeswar Rabha.

