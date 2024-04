Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won 18 Medals including 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 10 Bronze in the 23rd Sub-Junior (Boys & Girls) National Wushu Championships held at Jammu University, Jammu recently. Wushu Assam Team also received Runners-Up Trophy in Sanda (Boys ) category.

