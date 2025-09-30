Kanika’s goal powers junior women’s hockey team to win over Australia U21

Canberra: Kanika Siwach (32') scored the winning goal as the Indian junior women hockey team recorded a 1-0 victory over the Australia U21 side in their third match of the ongoing Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre here on Monday. After a tough contest between the two sides in the first half, India finally broke the deadlock courtesy of a crucial field goal by Kanika Siwach in the opening minutes of the third quarter to claim the win for her side. India had lost two games on the trot against the Australia U21 side earlier, but with this win, the visitors will be hoping to ride on the newfound momentum and bounce back in the remaining matches of this tour.

Earlier, junior women’s hockey team suffered a narrow 2-3 loss in their first match of the Australia tour against their U21 side at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra on Friday. Lalthantluangi (47') and Sonam (54') were the goal scorers for India, while Bianca Zurrer (36'), Evie Sransby (45'), and Sammy Love (59') scored goals for Australia. In their second game, endured a tough outing as it went down 0-5 to the Australia U21 side. Makayla Jones (10’, 11’, 52’), Sami Love (38’), Migaliya Howell (50’) were the goal scorers for the hosts.

India will next play two matches against Canberra Chill, a club playing in Australia’s premier Hockey One League, on September 30 and October 2 to conclude their Australia Tour. IANS

