NorthEast United FC Set to Face Mohun Bagan in ISL Opener Tonight

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: NorthEast United FC will begin their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Monday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm.

The ISL has returned to its original home-and-away, double-leg format this season, with 13 teams competing in the championship.

NorthEast United FC have already established themselves as a force to reckon with in Indian club football. The Highlanders featured in two major competitions this season—the Durand Cup and the IFA Shield—and finished among the top four teams in both tournaments. The also lifted Durand Cup earlier on two occasions.

Monday’s encounter will be the fourth meeting between NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagan in 2026. The two sides first met in the ISL in April, when Mohun Bagan secured a narrow 1-0 victory at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. They subsequently faced each other in the Durand Cup semi-final in Shillong, where Mohun Bagan prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout after regulation time and extra time failed to produce a goal.

Their most recent meeting took place during the group stage of the IFA Shield in Kolkata, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

While NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali sounded optimistic about his team’s preparations for the new season, he also acknowledged the challenge posed by the reigning Kolkata giants.

Speaking to the media, Benali said, “Bagan are a good and experienced side, so our job will not be easy. However, we also have a good team this season, and I hope our fans will witness a good contest.”

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