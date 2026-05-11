Kerala Blasters Surge Past Mohammedan Sporting in ISL 2025-26

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC produced a dominant second-half display to secure a 3-1 victory against Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, extending their unbeaten run to five matches in Indian Super League 2025-26 on Sunday.

Goals from Francisco Feuillassier, Víctor Bertomeu, and Sreekuttan M S ensured all three points for the hosts, after Mahitosh Roy had briefly put the visitors ahead. Feuillassier was named the Player of the Match for his influential performance.

The result sees Ashley Westwood's side move up to eighth in the standings with 14 points from 12 matches, while Mohammedan SC remain rooted to the bottom with just three points from 11 games. Mehrajuddin Wadoo's team’s fate now hinges on Chennaiyin FC’s result later today, with even a single point for the latter confirming Mohammedan's relegation to the Indian Football League for next season. IANS

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