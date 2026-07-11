King Charles, Queen Camilla to officially open Glasgow Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: The opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will be attended by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who will officially declare the Games open at The Hydro on July 23, marking the first Commonwealth Games of the King’s reign and the culmination of the historic first King’s Baton Relay.

Their Majesties will join over 3,000 athletes, officials, volunteers, and spectators from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories as the XXIII Commonwealth Games begin. Over 11 days, athletes will compete for 215 gold medals across 10 sports.

A highlight of the ceremony will be King Charles reading the message he placed inside the King’s Baton on Commonwealth Day, March 10, 2025, at Buckingham Palace. He launched the relay with cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy as the first Baton bearer. This reading will officially declare the Glasgow 2026 Games open.

Glasgow, Scotland, will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games from July 23 to August 2. More than 3,000 athletes representing 74 nations and territories will compete for 215 gold medals in 10 sports. Glasgow, hosting for the second time, having staged the Games in 2014, will offer a more condensed version with all competitions held in only four pre-existing venues within an eight-mile corridor.

The 2014 Games had 17 sports and 14 venues, while the Glasgow Games will have 17 sports and use existing venues. Glasgow 2026 will be cheaper and greener Games. IANS

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