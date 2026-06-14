Kirstie Gordon becomes first player to represent two countries in Women’s T20 WC history

NEW DELHI: Left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon became the first player in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup to represent two countries at the tournament.

On Saturday, she took to the field in Scotland colours against Ireland in their 2026 edition’s opener in a Group B fixture.

Back in 2018, she played for England in that year’s home T20 World Cup, taking eight wickets in five matches.

Interestingly, pace-bowling all-rounder Kim Garth could become the second player to achieve this feat in this edition. She has represented Ireland in two T20 World Cups, in 2016 and 2018, and has been part of Australia’s squad in the previous two editions. Agencies

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