Kishore Jena and Avinash Sable Set to Shine at Wanda Diamond League in Paris

New Delhi: The eighth meet of the 2024 Wanda Diamond League is set to take place on Sunday at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France. The premier track-and-field meet will feature Paris 2024-qualified Kishore Jena and Avinash Sable. Kishore Jena will be competing in the men’s javelin throw against the likes of Anderson Peters (Grenada), Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Julian Weber (Germany), and Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan).

Avinash Sable will eye a strong finish in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase against a participating field of 17 runners, including the likes of Simon Kiprop Koech (Kenya), Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya), Ryuji Miura (Japan), and Daniel Arce (Spain). The men’s pole vault event will feature Swedish pole vault sensation Armand Duplantis, who set a new world record (6.24m) at this season’s Xiamen event. Along with him, five Olympic champions, six world champions, and 12 reigning European champions are set to compete in Paris. Agencies

