KKR Honors Andre Russell by Retiring Jersey No. 12 at Knights Unplugged Event

KOLKATA: Three-time Indian Premier League champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday announced that it will retire jersey No. 12 in tribute to Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell. The decision was announced at the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event, where Rinku Singh was also named the side’s vice-captain. Russell had called time on his IPL playing career ahead of this season after KKR released him following a poor 2025 season. He was then announced as the side’s ‘power coach’ for the upcoming season.

The 37-year-old made 133 appearances for KKR and was part of the title-winning campaigns in 2014 and 2024. Russell had been retained before the mega auction in 2025 for Rs. 12 crore. IANS

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