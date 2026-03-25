Rinku Singh Appointed Vice-Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026

Kolkata: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Rinku Singh as their vice-captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Rinku Singh has been a key performer for KKR with his explosive batting and sharp fielding. The 28-year-old brings leadership experience from domestic circuits and previous IPL stints.

"On behalf of everyone in the franchise, we’re really delighted to announce that Rinku Singh will be the Vice-captain of the team. Rinku joined KKR in 2018 and has been a regular in the team ever since," said Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders. IANS

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