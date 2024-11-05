KL Rahul, Dhurv Jurel to link up with India A squad ahead of second game against Australia A

New Delhi: Right-handed batter KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Dhurv Jurel are on their way to link up with the India A squad ahead of their second four-day game against Australia A, set to begin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from November 7.

Sources told IANS on Monday morning that Rahul and Jurel left for Melbourne on Sunday night after the third Test ended at the Wankhede Stadium, which India lost by 25 runs to New Zealand and suffer a 3-0 series defeat.

As per the sources, Rahul and Jurel will join the India ‘A’ squad by Tuesday, and get to play in the second four-day game, with an eye to give them some game time before linking up with the main Test team to prepare for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, starting on November 22 in Perth. It will be followed by games in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney till January 7, 2025. IANS

