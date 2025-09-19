Kolkata Knight Riders backed me at my worst: Rinku Singh

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise for supporting him through some of the toughest moments of his career, especially when he suffered a serious knee injury in 2021.

The 27-year-old has been in and out of India’s playing eleven of late. His performances in the IPL till 2024 proved beneficial for him to maintain his place in the national side’s XI. However, a drop in showings resulted in Rinku warming the bench.

Speaking on how KKR backed him after his injury in 2021, Rinku, in a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, said, “KKR backed me at my worst. There was a time I was fearing the worst after my knee injury in 2021. I was batting against Railways, wearing new shoes and spikes. I tapped my bat for a quick double and instantly heard a crack—I just fell to the ground.”

The Aligarh-born admitted that the first thing he thought of, upon the injury, was the IPL, saying, “My first thought was about being ruled out. At that time, my contract was worth Rs 80 lakh, and in those circumstances, that money was important to me. An MRI revealed it was a meniscus tear.”

After undergoing surgery and spending nearly four months in rehab, Rinku’s performances in domestic cricket helped him get back into the mix at the IPL Auction.

“Even though I did well in the domestic circuit, I wasn’t sure if I would be picked again. That year, both KKR and LSG were bidding for me, and eventually, KKR bought me for Rs 55 lakh. That’s when I felt I had another chance to prove myself,” he said. IANS

Also Read: West Indies names 15-member squad for tour of India

Also Watch: