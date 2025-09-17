West Indies names 15-member squad for tour of India

St John’s: Former captain Kraigg Brathwaite has been dropped from the West Indies’ 15-member squad for the upcoming two Tests in India, scheduled to take place from October 2 to 14 in Ahmedabad and Delhi. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection committee has reintroduced Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul as part of a batting group which has been handpicked for their skills against spin. Brathwaite, a seasoned batter with 100 Test caps, lost his place in the final XI during their third home Test against Australia. Apart from Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Johann Layne, and Mikyle Louis are missing from the West Indies squad.

Khary Pierre, who is yet to earn his maiden Test cap, has been called up for the tour. Pierre will serve as the second specialist spinner in the squad after his compelling performances in the West Indies Championship, during which he claimed a chart-topping 41 wickets at 13.56.

West Indies Test Tour to India: Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales. (ANI)

