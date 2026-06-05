KS Bharat Announces Retirement from International Cricket at 32

New Delhi: In a surprise development, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 32. Bharat represented India in seven Tests and featured prominently in domestic cricket for Andhra. “With a proud heart and sense of gratitude, I announce my retirement from international cricket. To play for my country has been the greatest honour of my life. This journey of mine has demanded great resilience and strength, but the Honour to represent India in Tests is worth every moment,” wrote Bharat in a note on his Instagram account. IANS

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