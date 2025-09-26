Baroda Takes Control Against Assam in U-16 JY Lele Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Baroda took control against Assam in the All India U-16 JY Lele Invitation Tournament at Vadodara on Thursday. In reply to Baroda’s first innings total 214, Assam today bowled out 138 in their first innings. Baroda were 74-2 in their second innings at stumps on day II.

Brief scores: Baroda 1st innings: 214 (67.5 overs ), Assam 1st innings :138 (61 overs), Niran Urang not out 52, Surjeet Saikia 24; Jainam Patel 3/16, Riddhish Rahul Manne 3/26, Baroda 2nd Innings :74/2 (24.2 overs), Kavya Makwana 37, Kriv Patel 29.

