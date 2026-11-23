MADRID: Kylian Mbappe’s third miss in his last six penalty attempts for club and country did not prove too costly as Carlos Espi’s late winner helped Real Madrid to a 2-1 home victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

Real have 33 points from 13 La Liga matches.

Mbappe’s wastefulness from 12-yards had already cost Real a point earlier in the season and this time it was almost two as he lifted his effort well over the crossbar.

Celta took the lead inside six minutes when Pablo Duran scored from close range as he turned in Williot Swedberg’s low cross.

Real had the chance to pull level when Mbappe had his arm pulled by Celta defender Javier Rodriguez and the referee pointed to the spot, but the Frenchman could not convert.

Real was level in the 66nd minute as Jude Bellingham drilled the ball low into the net from just inside box. It looked as though Los Blancos would be frustrated before Espi’s initial header was saved by goalkeeper Ionut Radu, but he turned in the rebound. Agencies

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